JOHNSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials say fairness and equity in assessing the town of Johnsburg is long overdue. Residents expressed concern in a Tuesday town meeting about how this will affect the taxes they pay on their property.

“The meeting last night was impactful. The board really heard what the community was saying,” said Town Supervisor Andrea Hogan.

Johnsburg, with 3,600 parcels, is in the process of re-assessing property values. This comes as higher value homes and town houses are coming to the ski-town community nestled in the southeast Adirondacks.

“When we raise an assessment or when we re-evaluate an assessment, what we’re looking to do is establish fairness across all the properties in town. That means that everything‘s been looked at with an equal eye, and is valued according to a standard,” Hogan explained.

The process is ongoing. While many towns hire a company to complete a re-val, the town board in Johnsburg chose to do this in-house. Hogan said this is saving the town somewhere between $100,000 and $200,000. The town has an assessor who they’re encouraging residents to meet with.

“The assessor does her job. We’re now in what’s called “formal consultations,” and people need to come in and talk to her, and understand their assessment and why it is what it is,” Hogan said.

If residents don’t agree with the assessor, Hogan said that’s fine. There’s another process after that which is called board of assessment review, and a panel of citizens will look over the values and discuss with the property owners what they think their value should be.

The assessments right now are preliminary. A tentative roll will be filed on May 1st, and the usual grievance period will follow.