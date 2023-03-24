SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

After four years and over 1,600 career points at Syracuse, Joe Girard looks to have played his last game for the Orange. Friday, the Glens Falls native announcing that he’ll go through the 2023 NBA Draft process but will maintain his collegiate eligibility. Girard also adding, that he plans to enter the transfer portal.

Gods Plan, Got To Believe It To See It! #BeDifferent 🙌🏻🧡 pic.twitter.com/Q9iZ5SmCLD — Joseph Girard III (@JG3_____) March 24, 2023

Joe Girard ranked sixth in the ACC this season, averaging over 16 points a game. His 297 three-point field goals made is third all-time in Syracuse history, only behind Gerry McNamara and Buddy Boeheim.

If Girard opts out of the NBA draft, he will have a fifth year of collegiate eligibility due to the Covid year.