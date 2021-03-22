Jaliek Rainwalker case featured in Crime Junkie podcast

Capital Region, N.Y. (NEWS10)-The case of a missing Washington County, New York child has grabbed the national spotlight.

The disappearance of 12 year old Jaliek Rainwalker was recently featured on the wildly popular Crime Junkie podcast.

Jaliek was last seen with his adoptive father Stephen Kerr after going missing from a family home in Greenwich on November 1st, 2007.

Crime Junkie hosts, Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat told News10’s Anya Tucker they felt a connection to Jaliek’s story.

The hosts work with and support organizations that advocate for children and Brit, who was adopted as an infant is a foster and adoptive parent herself.

The Cambridge-Greenwich Police Department says Stephen Kerr remains a person of interest in the case, but he and his wife Jocelyn McDonald deny he had any involvement in Jaliek’s disappearance.

Their attorney Jeffrey McMorris released a statement saying, ” The family remains committed to seeing Jaliek safely home and if these broadcasts raise public awareness they could be helpful in that effort.”

Click here to listen to episode: https://crimejunkiepodcast.com/missing-jaliek-rainwalker/