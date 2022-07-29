GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Another day, another bridge strike in Glenville. A 26-year-old truck driver was ticketed after hitting the Glenridge Road Overpass Friday morning. While the truck was able to pass through the bridge, the top of the trailer was completely torn off.

“Seriously it’s like Groundhog Day. Just seems to be another day here in Glenville when a truck hits the bridge,” said Police Chief Stephen Janik.

Police say the driver of the truck saw the numerous low bridge warning signs that are situated after the roundabout on Glenridge Road. Despite seeing them, authorities believe he may have panicked because of the rush hour traffic behind him.

“This is an eastbound accident, which we don’t usually investigate, because when you get through the roundabout, the circumstances are different,” the chief explained.

Different circumstances include the roundabout itself, which allows drivers to loop around if needed. There’s also a one-way road just before the bridge that allows trucks to make a lefthand turn before potentially hitting the bridge.

In the past, bridge strikes have been far more common coming west from Clifton Park. The frequency of these strikes have prompted the New York State Department of Transportation to take action to try and prevent them.

Just last week, work was complete on truck turnarounds on the western side of the bridge, giving drivers an opportunity to safely backtrack up Route 146 before making it down to the bridge.

When gathering elements for the story Friday, News10 even encountered a driver putting the new turnarounds into good use, “I was kinda nervous. I saw people getting upset at me slowing down, but you know, I don’t have a choice. I don’t want to take a chance to go and hit that bridge,” said Raj Singh, who was driving with a trailer.

Despite 11 low bridge signs warning drivers heading westbound, Singh says he didn’t notice any until after he made it safely through the first bridge, which is considerably higher.

“That’s the only time I saw the sign. Honestly, they need to either put more signing, or telling people in a better way that there shouldn’t be trucks coming down here,” he explained.

NYSDOT efforts to prevent strikes are continuing.

A detection system that would electronically alert overheight trucks of the low clearance bridge is currently being designed, with the design phase expected to be completed later this summer. From there, construction is expected to begin at some point next year.

The DOT continues to alert drivers of the importance of utilizing commercial-grade GPS systems, as traditional ones typically don’t take cautions like low clearances into account when calculating the best route.