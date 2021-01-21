Israel outpacing world in COVID-19 vaccine rollout

(NEWS10) – There have been many concerns and complaints about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout all across our country. But, there’s one place in the world where that’s not really happening: Israel.

The country expects to have all its citizens 16 years and older immunized by the end of March. To be fair to the U.S., Israel is a much smaller country with a population of about 9 million people compared to 328 million people in the U.S.

When you compare them with other developed countries around the same size, they are outpacing them as well.

So how did they make this happen?

The country struck a deal with drug maker Pfizer, trading doses in exchange for medical data for research.

“They were asking for nonidentifying information, but do you think this would have worked in the U.S.?” NEWS10’s Anya Tucker asked Dr. Eli Rosenberg, professor of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at UAlbany.

“I think we defiantly have a different culture around privacy here,” said Dr. Rosenberg.

“The other aspect is that the federal government is really not in the position to collect all that data we don’t have a federal database of everybody’s health conditions like Israel has,” added Rosenberg.

Israel is also said to have paid top dollar for the Pfizer and now Moderna vaccines.

Here in the United States some state leaders including Governor Andrew Cuomo in New York have tried to purchase the vaccine directly from Pfizer for faster distribution, but are so far are being blocked by the Federal Government.