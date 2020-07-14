IRS canceling stimulus checks issued to dead people

WASHINGTON D.C. (CNN) — The Internal Revenue Service is now saying checks sent those who have since died have been cancelled.

The tax agency previously requested family members return them.

In its rush to get checks to 160 million eligible taxpayers quickly, the treasury department relied on previous tax filings. Some people had died between their last filing and the checks were sent.

May taxpayers also received the one time payment through direct deposit. Lawmakers are currently considering another payment, thought it would likely be more selective on who received it.

