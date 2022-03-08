RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Investigators from the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office had eyes to the ground Tuesday in the area where 20-year-old Morgan Bates’ body was found. Officials told NEWS10 they were checking the area for the first time since the snow melted.

In the wooded area where law enforcement found the Eagle Bridge woman’s body back on February 27, a memorial has since been set up in her honor. Flowers, candles, and a photo of Bates riding a horse can be seen in a clearing off of Black River Road near Cherry Plain State Park.

A memorial set up for Morgan Bates in the area where her body was found.

22-year-old Ian Hasselwander of Petersburg is facing several charges after he was arrested in connection to Bates’ disappearance and death. He is facing the following charges:

Murder in the Second Degree

Assault in the First Degree

Strangulation in the First Degree

Concealment of a Corpse

Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly expressed condolences to Bates’ friends and family, and said she looks forward to the criminal justice system playing out for the case.

Hasselwander is due back in court Thursday.