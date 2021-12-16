Investigation underway after man tased by Catskill police dies

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation after a man, who was tased by Catskill police, died.

The AG’s office said Jason Jones walked into the department on October 30 and allegedly sprayed hand sanitizer on his body and head. When an officer used a taser in an attempt to subdue him, Jones was set on fire. He had been hospitalized since the incident and was pronounced dead on Wednesday, December 15.

The Office of Special Investigation looks into every incident where a police officer may have caused a person’s death.

If their assessment indicates an officer caused the death, OSI proceeds with a full investigation.

