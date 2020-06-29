Investigation underway after lit firework thrown into Albany Sheriff’s employee’s home

NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A criminal mischief incident investigation is underway after someone allegedly threw a lit firework inside a home of an Albany County Sheriff’s Office employee Saturday night.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said the incident occurred Saturday between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. He said an Albany County Sheriff’s Office employee was at home with his wife and four year-old child watching TV when an unknown individual or individuals opened the front door to his residence and threw a lit firework into the living room.

The lit firework exploded and began burning an area rug. The couple was able to extinguish the firework with a pillow before it could cause further damage or ignite the surrounding furniture.

No injuries were reported to any of the family members.

Albany County Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Albany County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 765-2351.

This incident and hundreds of firework complaint calls sparked Albany County Legislators to host a press conference to announce legislation regarding the use of fireworks Monday morning.

