Interest in at-home births rising among expecting mothers, but it’s not viable for all

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “The situation with birth is that babies keep happening,” local licensed midwife Betsy Mercogliano told News10, “coronavirus is a pain, but babies keep being born.”

Mercogliano is a licensed midwife at the Family Life Center in Albany. She says midwives are still assisting with home births during the public health crisis, of course with plenty of personal protective equipment.

“Gloves, masks, gowns, face shields,” Mercogliano listed.

Mercogliano says even before the pandemic began, expecting mothers who wanted to have their baby at home still needed to be screened to make sure it was the right fit for them.

“The choice to have a home birth has always been involved with being low risk and healthy,” Mercogliano explained.

The Family Life Center has seen an uptick in calls from expecting mothers wanting to have their baby at home rather than at the hospital, because they’re afraid of the risk of contracting the virus. However, Mercogliano says fear is not a good reason to have a baby at home.

“Something that’s very important for people to know is that, again, if someone has been seeing a provider where they’re planning on birthing in the hospital, and they call because they’re scared of going to the hospital because of covid-19,” Mercogliano said, “doesn’t mean they’re a good candidate for home birth.”

Social distancing guidelines present a challenge for some new mothers who might normally have support from relatives who help out with caring for the baby. Mercogliano says some families have been planning for that by having a relative self-quarantine for a sufficient period of time to ensure they aren’t infected with the virus, and then socially isolating within the home where the baby lives.

The overall stress and anxiety over the pandemic is still an issue for many expecting mothers. Here is a list of resources for expecting mothers:

