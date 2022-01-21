Infrastructure work at Monument Square brings site one step closer to redevelopment

Preliminary infrastructure work at the One Monument Square site in Troy is underway.

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Infrastructure improvements are underway at the Monument Square site in Downtown Troy. This is part of the city’s work on a future development project at the long-vacant waterfront property.

Work started Thursday with crews putting up fencing around the One Monument Square site, and restricting parking on the western side of River Street. It’s been over a decade since the old city hall was torn down, and these are the first steps being taken to address what many consider a vacant eyesore.

“It’s work that really should’ve occurred previously,” said Steve Strichman, Troy’s Director of Planning and Economic Development. “When city hall was demolished, the remaining part of the parking lot was not removed so we’re going to stabilize the wall there and remove that parking.”

Crews are also going to work on a storm water separation, relocating a major distribution water line, and installing some new sewer lines.

Once the literal nuts and bolts of the project are all set, the city will work with developers Hoboken Brownstone to create a multi million dollar destination for apartments, restaurants, and businesses, with two levels of underground parking.

“The most important thing, beyond the activity it creates, is it connects the Monument Square area to the lower River Street area, which really has a disconnect now because of this void that’s been here for so long,” Strichman explained.

“I’ve lived in troy my whole life and I’ve seen this project, many times, go down the tubes,” said Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello. “This one isn’t. I’m fully invested. It’s a great partnership.”

The infrastructure work was funded in part by grants from the New York Department of State and a $1m economic & infrastructure development grant from Northern Borders Regional Commission.