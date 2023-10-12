LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The pickleball craze is sweeping the nation, and the Capital Region, with a new indoor facility opening in Latham on Oct. 20.

True Pickleball has six full-size courts, a pro-shop and cabanas tucked into a 20,000 sq. ft. building. The club will offer lessons and tournaments for more people to get involved in the sport.

“Pickle ball is the fastest growing sport in America,” Mike Bibbo, Co-Owner, said. “If you haven’t heard of it, you will now. Think of this as something like a semi-private golf course, there’s nothing like it in the Capital Region.”

Memberships are already available, more information can be found here.