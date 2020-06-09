In-person ballots for school district budget and board of elections voting due

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The mail-in deadline for absentee voting has been extended, but to drop off your school budget ballot the deadline is Tuesday.

Governor Andrew Cuomo extended the deadline for mailing in your ballot for school budget and board elections but by the end of the day Tuesday, many districts are accepting them in person.

For specific details on how to drop them off, check your school district instructions. For example, the North Colonie School District set up a ballot box at the district office and its schools.

If you are a qualified voter of the district and didn’t receive your ballot in the mail, you can come to the office and pick one up between 8 a.m. 4 p.m. You must provide proof of residency with a drivers license or a bill with your name on it.

With so many challenges in the upcoming general election, experts tell NEWS10 that while mroe absentee voting options usually means more voter turnout, it really remains to be seen how elections will be affected during a time like this.

“It’s an interesting and unique time, combined with significant public unrest,” said Blair Horner, New York Public Interest Group Executive director said. “That’ll all play out in November. Again, it may not feel like it, but it’s only June.”