ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fans of the Albany Empire can expect their tickets to be refunded following news of the team’s removal from the National Arena League. Fans will have to return to the place where they originally purchased their tickets. Ticketmaster customers can expect an automatic refund.

With games no longer occurring, Saturday’s pre game block party is canceled. News 10 cameras captured “no parking” signs for the would-be event being taken down.

With no team, no games and no block party, James Anilowski, owner of Albany Stadium Restaurant and Bar next door to the MVP arena, expressed concern about the potential ramifications on foot traffic.

“We were planning on doing a street party here. That’s not gonna happen, so that’s gonna impact us, unfortunately” Anilowski said.

Maurice Rucker, who works across the street from the arena, also worried about the local impact of losing such a major attraction. He also pondered if the arena’s remaining sports options will attract crowds.

“I’ve never been to a lacrosse game and it doesn’t seem like Albany is really enthralled with that.”