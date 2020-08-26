Iced Coffee Day at Dunkin’ to benefit the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Med

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you were thinking about splurging on an iced coffee fix at Dunkin’, all locations in the Capital Region are donating $1 from each iced coffee purchase to benefit the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Med. Iced Coffee Day is held on August 26 annually since 2012 and has raised more than $245,000.

“Dunkin’ is thrilled to celebrate the return of Iced Coffee Day to the Capital Region,” said Dunkin’ field marketing manager Eric Stensland. “We encourage Capital Region residents to enjoy their favorite Dunkin’ Iced Coffee while supporting such a wonderful local organization that does so much for the families in our community.”

The children’s hospital serves the medical needs of infants, children and young adults in 25 New York and New England Counties.

