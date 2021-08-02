I-90 crash at Amsterdam exit turns fatal, police say

CORRECTION: State Police say Sophia Cassetta-Unrath was operating the Honda Odyssey and Christopher Kenyon was operating the Saturn Ion.

Upon further investigations and interviews, police determined that passenger, Thaddeus Peterson, was seated in the back of the Saturn Ion. The 4-year-old child, Ezra Corye, reportedly had a seat belt on but was not in a child restraint seat.

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police have released the names of those involved in a crash that happened on Thursday, July 29, 2021, which left one person dead.

Police say the driver of a Honda Odyssey, Sophia Cassetta-Unrath, 20, of Rochester, NY, was traveling eastbound and took a turn too fast when the road was wet and crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting a Saturn Ion head-on, then continued off the road and the car overturned. Cassetta-Unrath was reportedly the only person in the car and was not injured. Troopers issued a vehicle and traffic ticket.

The driver of the Saturn, Christopher M. Kenyon, 49, of Amsterdam, NY, was entering the Thruway at the Amsterdam entrance lane when the crash happened, and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Police say the back seat passenger of the Saturn, Thaddeus Peterson, 27, of Albany, NY, was taken to Albany Medical Center for life-threatening injuries where he succumbed to his injuries two days later.

Additionally, police say Alyssa Dalton, 23, of Albany, NY, was in the back seat of the Satun, along with her 4-year-old son, Ezra Corye. Dalton was taken to Albany Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. Corye was reportedly not in a car seat but was seat-belted at the time of the crash. He was taken to Albany Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition, according to police.