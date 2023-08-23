ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Times Union, Nauman Hussian is asking to be released on bail while he appeals the outcome of his trial. He was convicted in May for manslaughter in the 2018 Schoharie limousine crash.

Hussian is currently serving a five to 15 years sentence for the worst mass transportation disaster in the United States in more than a decade.

Attorneys for Hussain are scheduled to argue for bail in the case on Friday, August 25 before New York State Supreme Court Justice John Egan, Jr. The request is being made while attorneys appeal the conviction.