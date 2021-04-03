Hundreds participate in procession honoring life of 91-year-old veteran

MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hundreds of cars took to Route 30 in Mayfield Saturday morning to honor the life of 91-year-old Earl Hare, who died in a fire early Wednesday morning.

“He is smiling in heaven,” his niece, Carole Madden said.

It was an emotional day for Hare’s family as members of the community participated in the procession.

“It means more than I can express in words. My uncle never boasted, never bragged, had no idea all the lives he touched,” Madden says.

The number of lives touched was evident in the crowd of people participating in the parade.

“He was just always there. He’s like an icon in this area, and if there was something going on, Earl was there,” Hare’s niece explained.

His personality and service to the community impacting many, including the Fulton County sheriff.

“Every time he saw you, he’d come up and shake your hand, wouldn’t let go. Just a very positive man,” Sheriff Richard Giardino said.

The 91-year-old veteran passed away in a house fire this past week. His family stood outside the home to take in the memorial, which had people from all across the county.

“It’s nice to see this small community come together, there’s people from other towns and other areas who know Earl,” said Giardino.

Saturday’s procession was organized by Fulton County Area News, in collaboration with Madden, Sheriff Giardino and Mayfield Mayor Jamie Ward.