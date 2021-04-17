Hundreds of North & South Colonie students vaccinated Saturday

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Amidst a county-wide push to get more teenage students vaccinated, a pod at Colonie Central High School vaccinated hundreds of North and South Colonie students Saturday.

“Felt like the first step, going back to normal,” said Hailey Wood, a South Colonie student who got her first shot.

The clinic was a collaboration between both school districts, Town of Colonie EMS and the county. Both superintendents say it’s an important effort in keeping kids in the classroom, as well as allowing for extracurriculars and other events outside of it.

“I think getting students vaccinated only ensures that we make continued progress towards that area,” said Joseph Corr, North Colonie Central School District Superintendent.

“This is a step in the right direction for things like proms, graduations. We’re hopeful we can combine the two processes to allow for our Class of 2021 to celebrate their accomplishments,” South Colonie Superintendent Dr. David Perry added.

The clinic comes as both school districts and Albany County are making a push to vaccinate students 16 and 17.

“My high school senior is here today getting vaccinated, and I think it’s important,” Perry said.

For the students getting their first shot, a hopeful step towards normalcy.

“Seeing my whole family get it, I just wanted to help protect my family from the disease, and I wanted to protect the others around me,” Wood said.

The districts are hoping to hold similar pods in the future.