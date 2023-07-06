A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual responsible.

CLAVERACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA is seeking assistance in an animal cruelty case in Claverack. According to the humane society, two dogs were found on Schoolhouse Road. One passed away while being transported for emergency care.

The dog that passed away was very thin and had untreated open wounds. The second dog, a white American Staffordshire Terrier, was brought to the humane society and is being treated for starvation and dehydration.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the animal cruelty. “We’re asking the public’s help with these heinous acts of animal cruelty,” said CGHS/SPCA President and Cruelty Investigator Ron Perez. “As a society, we are obligated to bring those responsible to justice. These two poor creatures were subjected to horrible neglect, starvation, and denial of medical attention. If anyone has any information on these two dogs, please don’t hesitate to call us at (518) 828-6044 ext. 108.”