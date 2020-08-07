Hudson Valley workers’ union hosting virtual meeting on effective organizing

A speaker addresses the crowd during a Black Lives Matter protest at a Portland, Oregon courthouse on July 30, 2020. (AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

HUDSON VALLEY (NEWS10) — The Hudson Valley Area Labor Federation—a labor union representing thousands in Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, and four other Hudson Valley counties—is holding a virtual meeting Friday.

The 6 p.m. Zoom meeting, “First Friday’s: From Protest to Power” will be a discussion on building effective organizing response in the current climate full of protests. The organizers request that participants register in advance.

The union will be addressing how organized workers and communities can support each other and work together. They say that building solidarity and power depends on addressing common concerns by fostering long-term relationships.

“What leverage can we build together?” they ask. The Labor Federation will be featuring: