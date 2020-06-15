Hudson police officer takes on 5-year-old in dance-off

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Check out a super cute video of an officer dancing to “Beat It” with a little boy in Hudson to kick off your Monday.
The legendary dance-off features 5-year-old Neymar Henry squaring up against Officer Jessica Mausolf, a graduate of Hudson High School and the College of Saint Rose.
The video was shared by Hudson City Police Department, and was originally posted to Facebook by Veronica Mayhew.
