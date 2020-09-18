How to apply for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) online in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Food insecurity has been a prominent issue during COVID-19, as many have lost their jobs and are in need of financial assistance.

In August 2019, the Albany County Department of Social Services received 974 applications. In August 2020, the number was 1322. Albany County DSS Commissioner Michele Mclave is glad more people are participating in food stamps. She says it is not only good for the person who applies, but also for the economy. However, she wants the public to know that the influx of applications is going to take some work on her office’s end.

“We’re doing our best to get through the applications as quickly as we can. We just ask people to have some patience. We have 30 days to process the applications. If you have no income at all, ” Mclave told NEWS10, “we can do something called ‘expedited food stamps,’ and that’s getting the food stamps out to you within a week.”

You can apply for food stamps without even having to go to DSS in-person. Anyone can apply for or check eligibility for SNAP online. You can also submit the necessary documents using the NYDocSubmit, available on Google Play and the App Store.

