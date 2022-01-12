How local colleges are handling COVID boosters, spring semester start

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Opening Day for the spring semester will look different this year for several local colleges. Many are requiring the COVID booster shot and pushing back the first day of the semester.

Those requiring the booster shot include Union College, Skidmore College, Siena College, and all SUNY and CUNY schools. The College of Saint Rose has yet to mandate the booster but does recommend it.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute is requiring the booster but is taking a “wait and see” approach on opening campus. The college is bringing students back in phases.

This week, they are learning virtually, and next week, students will quarantine at residence halls with two required COVID tests.

RPI Representative Gary Zarr said they are looking at reopening campus in a data driven way.

“So doing it in a step-by-step manner will give the school to asses on a daily basis the reality of what’s happening on campus.”

After that week of testing, the college will assess whether a January 24 Opening Day is appropriate depending on the number of cases they see in students and staff members.