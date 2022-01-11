How counties are recording at-home testing results

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State is not recording positive at-home COVID test numbers, and locally, neither is Rensselaer County. But some counties here in the Capital Region are, including Albany, Schenectady, Schoharie, Columbia, Greene, and Warren.

Now that at-home COVID tests have become more popular, Warren County is keeping track of positive at-home test results by allowing residents to record them online.

“We were getting an average of 70-75 phone calls a day from people reporting them,” explained Don Lehman, Warren County Director of Public Affairs.

The online portal makes it easier on staff. In Warren County, at-home tests are only counted when its confirmed that the result is not duplicated. No matter how many tests a person takes, they are still counted as one case.

“If you have COVID now, and it’s documented that you had COVID, in one way to put it, you kinda have a get out of jail free card for a little while here,” explained Lehman. “If you text positive a month down the road, you have documentation on having COVID a month ago and you still have left over virus of that infection.”

He said without that documentation, you could be treated as a new case and might have to isolate, even if you’re no longer contagious.

If you feel unsure about the accuracy of your at-home test, you can visit Aviation Mall, a state COVID-19 test site on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.