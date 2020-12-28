Housing advocate: proposed eviction moratorium is improvement from Tenant Safe Harbor Act

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Senate is holding a special session Monday to pass legislation that would provide more relief for tenants affected by the pandemic.

This legislation ensures that tenants and homeowners– who can prove the pandemic is keeping them from paying their mortgage or rent—can keep a roof over their head until May 1, 2021. Rebecca Garrard, Campaigns Manager for housing justice at Citizen Action NY, says this first step to addressing the state’s housing issues comes at a crucial time.

“We were at crisis levels already in numerous areas around the state,” Garrard told News10, “we cannot have people being evicted from their homes during a public health crisis.”

Called the covid-19 emergency eviction and foreclosure prevention act, the legislation puts a stay of at least 60 days on all pending eviction proceedings, or any within 30 days of the legislation going into effect. This gives the tenant or homeowner the opportunity to submit a “hardship declaration” demonstrating they’re unable to pay their rent or move because of COVID-19’s impact.

According to Garrard, the self-declaration is an improvement from previous housing justice efforts, that she says often had inconsistent outcomes in court.

“What we’ve seen with the Tenant Safe Harbor Act is that people who had really clear cut cases of having financial impact from COVID were still not able to use that defense, successfully, to protect themselves from eviction,” Garrard said.