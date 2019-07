ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Setup for tomorrows 44th Price Chopper Market 32 fireworks show started today. 10,000 tubes, from 2 to 5 inches will hurl shells over four hundred feet above the Plaza. Events kick off at 3 pm with a naturalization ceremony, followed by dancing and music. The fireworks show will last over 30 minutes with a special patriotic volley just for this show.

This is the largest fireworks show in the region and first began in 1976.