Horse owned by Baffert’s wife runs in NY for other trainer

FILE – In this May 1, 2021, file photo, jockey John Velazquez, front left, stands with Jill Baffert as they watch as Jill’s husband, trainer Bob Baffert, front right, holds up the winner’s trophy after their victory with Medina Spirit in the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. A 3-year-old colt co-owned by Jill Baffert ran under the name of another Hall of Fame trainer on Saturday, July 10, 2021, when it finished fourth in the $1 million Belmont Derby Invitational at Belmont Park, where Bob Baffert has been suspended and is suing to regain access. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

(AP) — A 3-year-old colt co-owned by the wife of embattled trainer Bob Baffert ran under the name of another Hall of Fame trainer on Saturday. He finished fourth in the $1 million Belmont Derby Invitational at Belmont Park, where Baffert has been suspended and is suing to regain access.

Du Jour ran in the name of Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott for the 1 1/4-mile turf race. Mott has been training the colt since June 6, including five workouts leading up to the race, according to NYRA spokesman Patrick McKenna.

Du Jour is co-owned by Jill Baffert and Debbie Lanni, a friend of the Bafferts. The fourth-place finish was worth $65,000.

Baffert was the trainer of record for Du Jour’s last start, a victory in the $500,000 American Turf Stakes at Churchill Downs on May 1. It was the same day Medina Spirit won the Kentucky Derby, giving Baffert his record seventh win in the race. A week later, Baffert announced that Medina Spirit had tested positive for the corticosteroid betamethasone, which is not permitted at any level on race day. Split-sample testing later confirmed the initial result.