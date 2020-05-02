Hoosick Falls school community honors Ron Jones

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Last night and today the Hoosick Falls Central School community came together to honor the sudden loss of legendary Coach Ron Jones.

Even during the pandemic, members of the community say Coach Jones’s legacy will always live on in Hoosick Falls.

Coach Ron Jones died suddenly from a heart attack in his home this past week. Jones was a legendary coach, loving. husband, proud father, a teacher and an unforgettable friend.

“He’s impacted thousands of students. As a varsity coach for 23 years, he also impacted hundreds and hundreds of players. The respect for him has truly shown.” said Patrick Dailey, Superintendent of Hoosick Falls Central School.

On Friday night, the Hoosick Falls community came together to honor Jones with a car parade and a special tribute under the Friday night lights.

“I think it gave a lot of people closure. It was one of the most memorable wakes I could ever remember.” explained Eamonn DeGraaf, Teacher and Assistant Coach at Hoosick Falls Central School.

Many faculty members of Hoosick Falls Central School and other members of the community gathered on Saturday to pay their respects to Coach Jones. They honored him with t-shirts, flowers, pictures, signed posters, and other mementos. Dailey says every person was required to social distance and wear a mask.

Michelle Hunt, a former co-worker of Coach Jones says not only did Jones impact others on the field, but also off the field.

“It takes a town to raise a child and I am grateful for those like Ron and his colleagues that mentored my son Tyler. They were great role models.” said Michelle Hunt.

Members of the community say Coach Jones will forever leave his mark on the community of Hoosick Falls

“He’s one of the few people that I have ever met in my life who lived to what he said. He always stated family first, then the community, then the kids, and then coaching, he empathized all of that.” said Dailey.

“He’s going to be really missed around here by everybody, whether your a football player or someone out in the town, he was a people person.” explained DeGraaf.

Dailey says the school will also be releasing a remembrance video of Coach Ron Jones online. They also plan on hosting a future memorial recognition at the opening home football game this fall.

LATEST STORIES