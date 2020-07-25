Hoosick Falls Police issue missing vulnerable adult notice

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hoosick Falls Village Police Department is asking for help locating a missing vulnerable adult with Alzheimer’s disease.

The alert was issued Saturday morning at 11:58 a.m.

Edward Taylor, a 94-year-old missing vulnerable adult with Alzheimer’s disease and may be in need of medical attention. He was last seen on Carey Avenue in the village of Hoosick Falls at 11:30 p.m. on Friday, July 24 and is believed to be on foot.

Taylor was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, blue shorts, brown shoes and may be wearing a military style hat with USS John Finn written on it. He is 5’8″ and weighs 170 lbs. He is a white man with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hoosick Falls Village Police Department at (518) 270-5252 or 911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

10 in Toga