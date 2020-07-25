Hoosick Falls Police issue missing vulnerable adult notice

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hoosick Falls Village Police Department is asking for help locating a missing vulnerable adult with Alzheimer’s disease.

The alert was issued Saturday morning at 11:58 a.m.

Edward Taylor, a 94-year-old missing vulnerable adult with Alzheimer’s disease and may be in need of medical attention. He was last seen on Carey Avenue in the village of Hoosick Falls at 11:30 p.m. on Friday, July 24 and is believed to be on foot.

Taylor was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, blue shorts, brown shoes and may be wearing a military style hat with USS John Finn written on it. He is 5’8″ and weighs 170 lbs. He is a white man with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hoosick Falls Village Police Department at (518) 270-5252 or 911.