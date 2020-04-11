Live Now
Homicide investigation underway following South Glens Falls stabbing

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police are investigating a homicide at the Clear View Motel on Saratoga Avenue.

South Glens Falls police responded to a reported stabbing shortly after 7 a.m. on Saturday.

They say arriving patrols found a deceased male victim with multiple stab wounds.

State troopers are taking over the investigation by request of South Glens Falls Police Department.

