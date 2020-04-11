Homicide investigation underway following South Glens Falls stabbing

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police are investigating a homicide at the Clear View Motel on Saratoga Avenue.
South Glens Falls police responded to a reported stabbing shortly after 7 a.m. on Saturday.
They say arriving patrols found a deceased male victim with multiple stab wounds.
State troopers are taking over the investigation by request of South Glens Falls Police Department.
