Homeless man charged in Albany County with grand larceny

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A homeless man was arrested and charged with grand larceny after being accused of breaking into Albany County Correctional Facility staff members vehicles and stealing from them.

Lucas Kaplan, 26

Albany County Sheriff investigators said they made the arrest on June 2. Lucas Kaplan was released from the correctional facility on May 29, he was accused of stealing item such as money and a credit card from staff member vehicles.

Investigators said he then used the stolen credit card in Schenectady.

He was charged with one count of grand larceny in the fourth degree, one count of unlawful possession of personal identification in the third degree, and two counts of petit larceny.

Kaplan was arraigned at Colonie Town Court and was released on his own recognizance.

