CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This holiday season, Roohan Realty is partnering with Saratoga Living to present the 2022 Capital Region Holiday Lights Contest. The idea stemmed from a holiday lights map created in 2020 to help people spread seasonal cheer during the pandemic.

Those interested in participating are asked to decorate their home’s exterior and to share a photo of the display on Instagram by tagging @roohanrealty and @saratogaliving (or to send the picture via DM) before December 18. Participants can also email their information, location, and photo to elikingrealestate@gmail.com and editorial@saratogaliving.com.

On December 19, 9 finalists will be announced on Instagram, and the home with the most likes and votes will be announced on December 22. The winner will receive a professional photo shoot with drone video of their home, a Capital Region Holiday Lights Contest trophy, and regional fame and local celebrity status.

Homes and businesses with great lights displays can be added to the map and not have to enter the contest. For more information about the contest and to access the Capital Region Holiday Lights map, click here.