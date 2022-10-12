ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With hockey season beginning, we can’t help but wonder which NHL team has the most dedicated fans. New York sports fans have always stuck by their teams, but did they make the number one spot?

EmpireStakes.com took a look at which NHL team has the most dedicated fans. Out of 31 (omitting Seattle due to limited sample size) NHL teams, the Chicago Blackhawks took the top spot with 31 fan engagement points and 62 overall dedication points. Out of the two New York NHL teams, The New York Rangers claim the tenth spot with 27 fan engagement points and 44 overall dedication points. The New York Islanders are ranked 26 out of 31 with only four fan engagement points and 14 overall dedication points. The Arizona Coyotes finish off the list in last place with 2 fan engagement points and 3 overall dedication points.