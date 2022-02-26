ALBANY, N.Y. (STACKER) – Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Albany on Tripadvisor.
#6. Hudson Harbor Steak and Seafood
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 351 Broadway, Albany, NY 12207-2914
#5. Texas Roadhouse
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (233 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 105 Wolf Rd Ste B Suite B, Albany, NY 12205
#4. Texas de Brazil
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (160 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 1 Crossgates Mall Road Spc E-111, Albany, NY 12203
#3. The Barnsider Restaurant
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (425 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 480 Sand Creek Rd, Albany, NY 12205-2540
#2. Black & Blue Steak and Crab
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (310 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 1470 Western Ave, Albany, NY 12203-3538
#1. 677 Prime
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (453 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 677 Broadway, Albany, NY 12207-2998
