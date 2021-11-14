Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Albany, according to Tripadvisor

ALBANY, N.Y. (STACKER) — With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. And when it comes to the most important meal of the day, few people are on the fence about their favorite go-to spots. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants for breakfast in Albany on Tripadvisor.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 2019 Western Avenue Suite 1

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 99 Washington Avenue

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Type of cuisine: Diner, Greek

– Address: 39 Fuller Road

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 40 Lodge Street Hilton Hotel

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (116 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 899 Central Avenue

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 115 Philip Street

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 1890 Central Avenue

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 113 State Street

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1975 Central Avenue

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 547 Central Avenue

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (160 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1475 Western Avenue Stuyvensant Plaza

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1108 Madison Avenue

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 359 Northern Boulevard

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 40 N Pearl Street

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (177 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1709 Western Avenue

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (126 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 144 State Street

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (142 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Cafe, American

– Price: $

– Address: 217 Wolf Road

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1108 Madison Avenue Suite 1

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (287 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 182 Washington Avenue