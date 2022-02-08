Hiding drugs, money, and stolen handgun was Watervliet man’s second mistake

Alex R. Wilks, 23, of Watervliet was arrested February 4 after a domestic dispute. Police then located drugs, money, and a stolen handgun in his car. (Photo: City of Watervliet Police Department)

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Around 9:47 a.m. on February 4, Watervliet Police officers responded to the 700 block of Third Avenue for a domestic dispute. The victim allegedly reported that her ex-boyfriend, Alex R. Wilks damaged property and violated an order of protection. As a result, officers on scene took Wilks into custody, as he tried to run away.

Inside Wilks’ car, officers say they found an illegally possessed, stolen 9mm handgun, crack cocaine, ecstasy, 40 ounces of liquid codeine, and over $11,000. Watervliet Police charged Wilks, a 23-year-old from Watervliet, with the following:

Photos courtesy City of Watervliet Police Department.
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance (Felony)
  • Two counts criminal possession of a weapon (Felony)
  • Criminal possession of a firearm (Felony)
  • Criminal possession of stolen property (Felony)
  • Two counts of criminal contempt (Felony/Misdemeanor)
  • Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child (Misdemeanor)
  • Criminal mischief (Misdemeanor)
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance (Misdemeanor)

Wilks was arraigned in the Watervliet City Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility without bail.

