Herkimer man arrested for threatening a woman and her kids via social media

FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State police arrested Daniel Roe, 19, of Herkimer on Monday. Roe faces charges for 2nd-degree aggravated harassment and unlawful publication of an intimate image.

A single mother alleges that Roe harassed her on social media by sending her intimate photos to associates—a practice often called “revenge porn”—and threatened to kill her and her kids.

Both charges are class A misdemeanors, each carrying potential penalties of up to 364 days in prison and $1,000 in fines. Roe was arrested in Fonda and processed in Fultonville on January 6, and is due to appear in Root Town Court on January 13 at 4 p.m.