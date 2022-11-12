ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS 10) – Egg laying fowl now allowed to reside in the town of Rotterdam. Why did the hen cross the road? Well, to get to Rotterdam, her new welcoming home. November 9, the Town Board unanimously approved an ordinance that would allow residents to have up to six egg-laying hens on a property of 9,000 ft or more. Roosters need not apply; they are not allowed.

” I think chickens are great for a food source obviously they’re nutritious it gets people outside with nature mental health they have a lot of benefits,” says hen owner, Denise Legasse.

Legasse explains to NEWS 10 some of what it takes to successfully raise domestic chickens.

“Not really difficult. You know, to get them initially as chicks and then get them used to being outdoors. Which is somewhat of a process,” says Legasse.

“You just really should keep up on cleaning the coop giving them fresh water giving them some chicken feed every day getting them outside or on a chicken run to run around they’re pretty easy to maintain,” professes Legasse.

I asked the hen owner about winter upkeep, it is a rather simple fix, so she says.

“A heat lamp keeps them warm if there’s a lot of like blustering snow, we shut this door. Usually at night we’ll keep them in there so the wind doesn’t get in,” said Legasse.

However, Dawn Wiggen who also resides in the town had a different story to tell at the October 12, Town Board meeting.

“I have a rodent infestation problem, because I live next to chickens,” says Wiggens.

We did stop by to talk with Wiggins but she was not home at the time.

Craig Foot, who was also at the meeting, says he was neither for nor against the hens. But feels the town could have taken a better approach

“I just thought if we were going to do this, we needed to do it correctly. I don’t understand why the board would not adopt a standard that has been proven already in 19 cities across the state,” says Foot.

The hen enclosures must be 25 ft from any property and not allowed in front or side yards. Hens must be used for personal use only and cannot be utilized for egg sales or other means of profit.

Foot says he is not too confident these standards will be enough.

“So, they’ve kept the dimensions, overall dimensions of the property. But I think that they much lower that standard as far as the coops, the run sizes and everything else,” says Foot.