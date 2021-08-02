Help could be on the way for Covid long-haulers

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — President Joe Biden announced long-haulers may be able to consider their symptoms a disability.

A Covid long-hauler is a person still suffering from Covid-19 symptoms long after their diagnosis.

“There’s not too much science around why this is happening. Long-haul symptoms are just occurring whether it be voice loss, like what happened to me or hair loss. I’m having hair loss for the second time,” said long-hauler Maya McNulty.

Biden’s announcement coincided with the 31st anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act. But the announcement comes with stipulations. An assessment is required to determine if symptoms substantially “limit a major life activity.”

“It’s bittersweet,” McNulty said.

This weekend, McNulty and people across the nation are marching to bring more awareness and call for action to help the millions of people who are considered long-haulers. They’re calling for prioritization in the America Rescue Plan and support for children whose loved ones have died from Covid.

“We’ve etched the stone and we’re being heard now,” McNulty said.