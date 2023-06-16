DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There was a heavy police presence on I-88 in Duanesburg on Friday morning. According to the police, a State Trooper was conducting a routine traffic stop when a passenger opened fire.

The Trooper sustained a gunshot wound but is in stable condition. Police say the suspect fled the area but was located. Investigations are ongoing and there is currently no threat to the public.

NEWS10 is working to confirm more information. Stick with NEWS10 as more information becomes available.