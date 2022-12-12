ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the New York State Department of Health, poliovirus detection in wastewater samples has declined to the point where the emergency order is no longer necessary.

“Thanks to the collaboration with CDC, local health departments, trusted health care providers, and community-based organizations, we have made progress – but the work to increase immunization rates and protect children from paralytic disease and other vaccine-preventable illnesses is ongoing,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett. “We are unwavering in our commitment to keeping up efforts to build out long-term vaccination strategies.”

Since July, over 46,000 polio vaccines were administered to children 18 years and younger in Rockland, Orange, Sullivan, and Nassau Counties. Health officials note that polio circulation can be seasonal and will either slow down or disappear during winter time and warn of a possible reappearance in warmer months.