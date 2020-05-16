Video Updates from Officials

Happy National Mimosa Day!

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/CNN) — National Mimosa Day is probably best celebrated at brunch on the weekend. Even though most brunch spots are still closed for diners, the two-ingredient mixed drink is one of the easiest to make at home.

Made with equal parts champagne and orange juice, the classic cocktail dates to the 1920s and is named after a golden yellow flower. The champagne component instantly adds a level of posh sophistication to any event, and mimosas are commonly consumed at weddings, baby showers, and fancy celebrations for special occasions.

Though the mimosa typically uses orange juice as a mixer, any fruit juice and sparkling wine concoction technically counts. Another variations, the “beermosa,” uses beer instead of champagne.

