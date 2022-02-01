Halfmoon man sentenced after meeting undercover police officer posing as 14-year-old

by: Harrison Gereau

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Special Agent Janeen DiGuiseppi of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced Tuesday a Halfmoon man has been sentenced to 120 months in prison after he tried to convince a minor to have sex with him. According to police reports, the interactions occurred over social media.

Kevin J. Nugent, 44, of Halfmoon admitted in a guilty plea that he exchanged several sexually explicit messages with an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old child in August 2019. Nugent also said that on August 27, 2019, he traveled to meet with the child at a location in Albany County.  Nugent was arrested after arriving at the location, and has been in custody since that date.

United States District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino imposed a 10-year term of supervised release, which will start after the 120-month prison sentence expires. Nugent will be required to register as a sex offender after he is released.

This case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Colonie Police Department, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emmet O’Hanlon as a part of Project Safe Childhood. For more information on Project Safe Childhood, visit the United States Department of Justice’s website.

