Halfmoon man arrested on child pornography charges

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Halfmoon man was arrested on child pornography charges after an investigation found he possessed several pornographic images of children. Todd A. Weinberg, 56, was arrested after the execution of a search warrant at his residence. 

State Police in Clifton Park, with the assistance of the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce and Troop G Computer Crimes Unit, arrested Weinberg for Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (a class D felony) and Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child (a class E felony). 

Weinberg was charged with possessing and promoting images consistent with child sexual exploitation on the internet. 

Weinberg is scheduled to appear in the Town of Halfmoon Court on October 21.

