Hague woman threw bleach in victim’s face, police say

Bleach

Bleach. (Kelly Sikkema / Unsplash)

HAGUE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police out of Chestertown say they arrested Valinda S. Aylor, 62, of Hague, for throwing bleach in someone’s face during a domestic dispute.

State troopers arrived on the scene of a reported domestic dispute in Hague home shortly after 1 p.m. on Monday. Police say Aylor attacked using bleach and caused property damage in the residence.

Emergency medical services sent the victim to Moses Ludington Hospital to receive treatment for bleach in their eyes.

Police charged Aylor with third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief. If convicted, each misdemeanor carries 364 days in prison.

