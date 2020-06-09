Hadley man arrested for attempted murder for stabbing woman in the back, police say

HADLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a stabbing at a Grove Court residence in Hadley at 4:47 p.m. on Sunday. The caller reportedly knew the victim, who had been stabbed once in the back with a knife.

When they arrived on the scene, Gary Carvajal, 66 came out from the residence. Police took him into custody without incident and charged Carvajal with second-degree attempted murder.

Police say Carvajal knew the woman who had been stabbed. She was taken to Saratoga Hospital, treated, and released. Police say an order of protection was issued on her behalf.

Carvajal was arraigned in Halfmoon Town Court and remanded to Saratoga County Correctional facility, and is due back in court later this week.

Depending on Carvajal’s prior record, the crime of attempted murder could be worth up to 15 years for a convication, which requires the defendent demonstrates an intent to murder.

