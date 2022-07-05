SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New gun laws are on the way in New York, as the state responds to mass shootings across the country, as well as last month’s Supreme Court decision striking down the long-standing concealed carry law. Some of the laws are set to take effect in September.

Some things included in recently passed legislation includes raising the age to 21 to purchase a semi-automatic rifle, barring the sale of body armor and implementing changes to the concealed carry law.

“It’s terrible. As a business, we’re spending more time trying to interpret laws that should be clear cut, well-defined,” said Craig Serafini, the owner of Upstate Guns and Ammo in Schenectady.

Serafini is concerned about what these changes could mean for his and other businesses, “The economic impact is going to be huge. Anything that drives sales down is going to take money out of the state.”

The most recent legislation was signed last week following an Extraordinary Session in response to the Supreme Court striking down New York’s long-standing concealed carry law.

In addition to restricting concealed carry in designated “sensitive” locations, the new law also expands eligibility requirements, including the completion of training courses and live fire testing.

“We don’t know what they are exactly. How are people going to be able to continue to pursue their applications, if even the instructors have no concept of what those requirements are going to be?” said Serafini, who’s shop also runs pistol training courses.

The new law will also require background checks for ammunition purchases and enhances storage requirements, all steps Governor Hochul says will protect New Yorkers from the continued threat of gun violence.

“The Supreme Court’s decision were certainly setbacks, but we view them as only temporary setbacks. Because I refuse, as I’ve said from day one, I refuse to surrender my right as governor to protect New Yorkers from gun violence or any other form of harm,” she said Friday.

While Serafini is concerned about what the new laws will mean going forward, he says his business saw a huge uptick last month, “Our business has spiked up probably 1000%, probably even higher. It’s just at an incredible pace.”