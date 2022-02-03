Gun manufacturer responds to lawsuit filed by Troy officer

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Firearm manufacturer SIG Sauer said it is not liable for injuries a Troy police detective suffered during a training exercise last June.

Sgt. Michael Colwell told NEWS10 ABC in November that his department issued P320 fired while it was holstered. He said he never touched the weapon.

Colwell suffered a leg injury in the incident. His lawyer, Ryan Zimmerman, represents other clients who also said the same weapon fired without the trigger being pulled.

In a response to the lawsuit, SIG Sauer said no other users have raised a reasonable explanation for how the gun can fire without the trigger being pulled. Colwell’s lawyers said they are preparing to meet with lawyers for the company later this month.