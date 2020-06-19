Grim Youtube video charts coronavirus deaths by state

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(NEWS10) — The Youtube channel “Statistics and Data” uploaded a video on Friday that graphs the number of deaths caused by COVID-19 in the U.S., with New York State maintaining a commanding lead.

The 15 states with the most deaths each day are tallied as the video progresses from March through June, ultimately totaling over 118,746 as the numbers evolve.

In another video posted this week, the Italian researcher behind the channel tracked the top 15 states by total number of cases:

The channel’s includes videos that present data on economic, environmental, social, and sports topics.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Father’s Day Pictures

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak